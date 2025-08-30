Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Condemns Violent Attacks in Sudan’s North Darfur

UN Condemns Violent Attacks in Sudan’s North Darfur


2025-08-30 05:33:27
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern on Friday regarding the rising violence in Sudan's North Darfur, condemning the ongoing assaults by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," stated his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

The statement emphasized that El Fasher has been under siege for over 500 days, trapping hundreds of thousands of civilians.

It also highlighted that the region has endured "near-continuous shelling" and frequent deadly attacks on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, which had been identified as experiencing famine conditions late last year.

"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilian fatalities in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement added.

Guterres expressed concerns about "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones."

"Supplies are pre-positioned nearby, but efforts by the United Nations and its partners to move them into El Fasher continue to be obstructed. There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur in recent months," it noted.

MENAFN30082025000045017167ID1109996207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search