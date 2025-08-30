UN Condemns Violent Attacks in Sudan’s North Darfur
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern on Friday regarding the rising violence in Sudan's North Darfur, condemning the ongoing assaults by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher.
"The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," stated his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.
The statement emphasized that El Fasher has been under siege for over 500 days, trapping hundreds of thousands of civilians.
It also highlighted that the region has endured "near-continuous shelling" and frequent deadly attacks on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, which had been identified as experiencing famine conditions late last year.
"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilian fatalities in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement added.
Guterres expressed concerns about "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones."
"Supplies are pre-positioned nearby, but efforts by the United Nations and its partners to move them into El Fasher continue to be obstructed. There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur in recent months," it noted.
"The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," stated his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.
The statement emphasized that El Fasher has been under siege for over 500 days, trapping hundreds of thousands of civilians.
It also highlighted that the region has endured "near-continuous shelling" and frequent deadly attacks on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, which had been identified as experiencing famine conditions late last year.
"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilian fatalities in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement added.
Guterres expressed concerns about "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones."
"Supplies are pre-positioned nearby, but efforts by the United Nations and its partners to move them into El Fasher continue to be obstructed. There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur in recent months," it noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment