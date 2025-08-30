Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Government Wins Asylum Seekers’ Appeal

2025-08-30 05:32:10
(MENAFN) Asylum seekers currently staying at a hotel in Epping, located northeast of London, will be permitted to remain there after the British government successfully appealed a high-profile legal case on Friday.

Previously, the High Court had mandated that 138 men staying at the Bell Hotel vacate the premises by September 12.

However, the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling, with Lord Justice Bean highlighting that the earlier decision contained “a number of errors that undermine his decision.”

In its appeal, the Home Office and the hotel argued that evicting the men could cause disruptions in the broader asylum accommodation system.

In delivering the judgment, Lord Justice Bean stated: “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.”

He also noted that the High Court's injunction “may incentivize” other local authorities to take similar legal actions against asylum housing arrangements.

“The potential cumulative impact of such ad hoc applications was a material consideration … that was not considered by the judge,” he added.

This ruling ensures that the asylum seekers will continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel, easing immediate pressure on the Home Office's accommodation network.

