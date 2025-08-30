KFSHRC Performs World-First Liver Transplant For Ultra-Rare Clotting Disorder After 22 Years Of Specialized Care

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark medical achievement, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully performed the world's first liver transplant for a patient with congenital plasminogen deficiency, a rare genetic blood clotting disorder. The procedure crowned 22 years of continuous, specialized care that began when the patient was just a few months old.The case highlights the extraordinary commitment of KFSHRC's multidisciplinary teams, who supported the patient through decades of complex treatment before the transplant provided a curative solution. The achievement not only marks a breakthrough for the patient but also sets a new precedent in global medicine for managing one of the rarest and most challenging clotting disorders.When the first signs of illness appeared during infancy, KFSHRC physicians raced to stabilize the child. She was diagnosed with congenital plasminogen deficiency, a condition that prevents the body from dissolving blood clots, leading to fibrous deposits that can severely damage tissues and organs.Managing the disease required far more than clinical intervention. A coordinated system of care was established, involving hematologists, transplant surgeons, nursing teams, nutritionists, and information technology specialists, all working to maintain the young patient's quality of life over two decades of treatment.Her father reflected:“My daughter suffered from the moment she was born. We lived in continuous worry until God opened a door of hope. Today, thanks to God first, and then to the remarkable healthcare capabilities provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, may God preserve them, we witness our daughter's recovery after two decades of struggle.”Over the years, the patient relied on regular intravenous infusions of plasminogen and specialized eye drops to preserve her vision. The annual cost of treatment exceeded 6 million SAR (approximately USD 1.6 million), fully covered by the Saudi government. This reflects the Kingdom's deep commitment to human health and its investment in quality of life, even in the most complex medical cases.Dr. Hazzaa Al-Zahrani, Director of the Adult Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Division at KFSHRC and the supervising physician, explained:“Managing this case required a long-term, precise approach to prevent complications and maintain stability. The liver transplant was considered only after years of careful monitoring and was pursued as an extraordinary therapeutic option. Its success represents a turning point not only for this patient, but also for the global medical community confronting similar rare conditions.”This milestone reflects the vision of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, which places patients at the core of every practice and delivers integrated care where scientific expertise meets human compassion. It underscores the hospital's mission to advance medical frontiers while improving lives, both in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.For more information, visitor contact the media team at ...

Breakthrough Treatment Ends 22 Years of Pain

