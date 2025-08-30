Dharmasthala Murders: Impossible To Ask SIT To Give Time-Bound Report, Says K'taka HM

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday stated that it is impossible to ask the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit its report on the alleged Dharmasthala mass murder case within a time-bound framework.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, "We have only asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murder case. It is not possible to ask them to submit a report within a fixed timeframe."

He added that it is currently unclear which direction the investigation is heading. "If the investigation is completed early, the report will be submitted accordingly. Otherwise, the SIT will continue probing the case until they reach a conclusion," he said.

“These are not matters where we can demand that the investigation be completed in a certain manner or within a stipulated period. A specific timeframe cannot be given in this case,” HM Parameshwara emphasised.

He reiterated that the SIT has been asked to fast-track the probe into the case, but ultimately, the decisions lies with the investigating team.

“The SIT is conducting the investigation. Until the probe is complete, neither they nor we are supposed to make any comments. All we can say is that the investigation should be expedited,” he stated.

HM Parameshwara further added that the SIT will carry out the probe as per the terms of reference given to them. If new information comes to light, the team will decide on the next course of action.

“We will not issue any directions to the SIT,” he underlined.

Commenting on the complaint filed with the SIT regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of student Sowjanya in 2012, HM Parameshwara said the SIT will look into the matter and take an appropriate decision.

When asked about the rallies held by the BJP and JD(S) in Dharmasthala and the issue taking a political turn, he responded,“Whatever the case may be, we cannot ask the SIT to complete the probe by next week.”

Responding to a question about the demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, he said that when such demands are made, people must understand that an investigation is already underway and there are no objections to it.“Even the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala has welcomed the probe,” he added.

“I have made it clear that there is no necessity for an NIA probe,” he stated.

Regarding reports of complainant Chinnaiah being brought to Bengaluru, Parameshwara said,“I don't have any information about that. The SIT does not act based on my directions or anyone else's statements. They will follow due procedure. Excavation samples have been sent for forensic analysis, and we are yet to receive the report. We don't know what the report will reveal.”

“I don't want to comment on the statements made by others regarding the case,” he said.

When asked about Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar not accompanying CM Siddaramaiah to Bihar, HM Parameshwara responded,“More than the Deputy CM, Shivakumar is our State Party President. He has his own respect and standing. He is not a newcomer. He is capable in every way. It is incorrect to say that Shivakumar is being isolated.”