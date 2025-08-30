Turkey's parliament labels Israel's actions in Gaza as 'genocide'
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s parliament on Friday passed a motion condemning Israel’s expanded occupation of Gaza and labeling its actions against Palestinians as genocide.
The General Assembly, chaired by Speaker Numan Kurtulmus in an extraordinary session, debated Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, which lawmakers described as acts of genocide and oppression, including famine-inducing policies and the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.
The resolution, read aloud in parliament and signed by Kurtulmus, stated that Israel’s decades-long policies of occupation, destruction, and annexation have escalated into genocide over the past two years. It accused the “genocidal Netanyahu government” of deliberately subjecting Gazans to hunger and famine, effectively confining them in what it termed a “prison of death and starvation.”
According to the motion, Israel’s expanded military operations have intensified massacres and oppression, resulting in nearly 70,000 deaths—mostly women and children—over 150,000 injuries, and widespread destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The resolution further accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration of seeking to annex all Palestinian territories, including Gaza.
The motion highlighted that, aside from the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, global institutions have largely failed to act against Israel’s actions. Nevertheless, it noted a positive development: some countries that had previously been silent or supportive of Israel are now recognizing Palestine and implementing boycott measures against Israel.
