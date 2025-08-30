Police Officer Martyred, Two Injured In Gun Attack Near Darmalak Checkpost In Kohat
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle near the Darmalak checkpost in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat district on Saturday, resulting in the martyrdom of a police sub-inspector and injuries to two constables.
According to rescue officials, the officer martyred was a PSI, while the injured personnel have been identified as Shafqat Mehmood and Yasir Khan.
They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for medical treatment.
Rescue authorities further stated that following the attack, an exchange of fire between the police and the assailants was underway.
