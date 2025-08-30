Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Officer Martyred, Two Injured In Gun Attack Near Darmalak Checkpost In Kohat

Police Officer Martyred, Two Injured In Gun Attack Near Darmalak Checkpost In Kohat


2025-08-30 05:05:11
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle near the Darmalak checkpost in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat district on Saturday, resulting in the martyrdom of a police sub-inspector and injuries to two constables.

According to rescue officials, the officer martyred was a PSI, while the injured personnel have been identified as Shafqat Mehmood and Yasir Khan.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Provide Rs. 2 Million for Each Flood Victim

They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for medical treatment.

Rescue authorities further stated that following the attack, an exchange of fire between the police and the assailants was underway.

MENAFN30082025000189011041ID1109996141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search