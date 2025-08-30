Svyrydenko Calls On International Community To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defenses, Impose New Sanctions On Russia
“Another night of terror across Ukraine - Russia launched yet another massive attack using missiles and drones against our civilian population. This time, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were hit the hardest,” the Prime Minister wrote.
Svyrydenko noted that rescue operations are still underway. So far, one person has been confirmed dead and at least 22 others injured, including three children - two boys aged nine and ten, and a 16-year-old girl.Read also: At UN Security Council, Svyrydenko shows photos of killed children, urges end to Russian crimes
“These crimes are deliberate. Russia is targeting civilians in an attempt to break Ukraine's will. But they will not succeed. The world must act decisively to stop this terror. Every air defense system, every sanction, every step to isolate the aggressor matters now,” she stressed.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a large-scale combined attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, launching both missiles and drones.
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 22 following the large-scale strike.
