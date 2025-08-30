Missouri Considers Redrawing Congressional Districts
(MENAFN) Missouri has become the most recent state to explore the possibility of redrawing its congressional boundaries to enhance Republican power in the US House of Representatives, as reported by various media sources.
Governor Mike Kehoe revealed on Friday that he has called a special legislative session for next week with the goal of redistricting Missouri's congressional districts to create an additional Republican seat.
He also intends to propose a constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot, aimed at making it more difficult for voters to amend the state constitution via the initiative petition (IP) process.
"This is about clarity for voters and ownership of our future, and I hope the legislature will work together to pass our Missouri First Map and critically needed IP reform," Kehoe remarked in a statement.
This move had been anticipated for weeks, as a similar political struggle unfolded in Texas over redrawing its congressional districts, which had the support of President Donald Trump.
On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law, which could potentially add five new congressional seats in the US House.
Trump has now turned his attention to Missouri, seeking to strengthen the Republican Party's narrow three-seat majority in the House of Representatives, and he expressed support for the state's initiative.
"The Great State of Missouri is now IN," Trump shared on social media. "I'm not surprised. It is a great State with fabulous people. I won it, all 3 times, in a landslide. We're going to win the Midterms in Missouri again, bigger and better than ever before!"
