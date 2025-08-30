UN Warns Israeli Advance Could Displace One Million More As Gaza War Death Toll Tops 63,000

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued on Friday, killing at least 67 Palestinians, including children and people who had been waiting for humanitarian aid, according to local health officials, Al Jazeera reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that five people, among them two children, died in the past 24 hours from famine and malnutrition, underscoring the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that Israel's advance toward Gaza City could trigger the displacement of another one million people, adding to the mass exodus that has already uprooted families multiple times.

According to official figures from Gaza's authorities, the conflict has now killed more than 63,000 people and left over 159,000 wounded since Israel launched its campaign last year.

The siege has pushed the enclave into near-total collapse, with food, water, and medicine running critically low. Aid agencies say deliveries remain perilously insufficient due to ongoing military operations.

International observers, including UN officials and humanitarian groups, have urged Israel to halt strikes on civilian areas and allow safe corridors for aid, warning that mass hunger could soon spiral into famine on a catastrophic scale.

The worsening situation has fueled fresh global calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, with diplomats stressing that only an immediate halt to hostilities can prevent Gaza from sliding deeper into disaster.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram