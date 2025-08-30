The Maple Staple Introduces Latest Spotlight Selection Highlighting Faith, History And Resilience

The Life and Times of Walter Reuther: An Unfinished Liberal Legacy

The Wound Closest to the Sun

Visions of a Sacred Truth: An Akashic Journey

Floraison: Dieu est la Lumière, nous en sommes le Spectre (French Edition)

Para Florecer: Dios es la Luz Nosotros somos su Espectro (Spanish Edition)

The Maple Staple's Spotlight Shelf features powerful works of memoir, history, fiction, and poetry that reflect courage, healing, and transformation

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Maple Staple's newest Digital Spotlight Shelf showcases five mighty titles spanning the areas of history, spirituality, resilience, and the human quest for truth. This collection spans the struggles of American labor, the lingering scars of war, deeply personal spiritual journeys, and uplifting poetry rooted in faith. Each title will open windows to new perspectives-whether through recounting pivotal historical movements, unraveling personal memories and visions, or encouraging readers to embrace strength and changes in their own lives. Together, these works remind us of the literature's enduring power to preserve history, inspire healing, and illuminate the paths we walk today.In“The Life and Times of Walter Reuther: An Unfinished Liberal Legacy”, James Ten Eyck tells the extraordinary story of Walter Reuther, one of America's most influential labor leaders. From labor reform to civil rights struggles, United Automobile Workers Union and Walter Reuther stood in the forefront of movements that shaped 20th-century America for over thirty years., from labor reforms to civil rights struggles. This book uses the life of Walter Reuther to discuss larger political and social struggles of the day, such as immigration, race relations, and the Cold War.James Ten Eyck, a longtime professor of computer science who turned to writing after retirement, has written two books: this historical reflection and a poetry collection. His academic rigor and lifelong passion for history bring depth and balance to his account of Walter Reuther's legacy.Karl Berger's“The Wound Closest to the Sun” sprawls within the boundaries of Bavaria in 1919 and France during World War II, and the turbulent cultural landscape of the 1960s. At its center is Yann, a journalist and Camus scholar, whose life comes shadowed by guilt and moral choices that weigh heavily against the consequence of hesitation. When he meets Madeleine, a French engineer and Resistance fighter, Yann is called upon to act against oppression-but his failure to do so costs Madeleine her life, and this loss haunts him for decades. This highly layered story reflects on war, memory, and the fragility of love in times of turmoil.Born in Munich in 1941 and brought up in postwar Germany, Karl Berger is the last cohort in age to possess any earlier memories from the events of WWII. He emigrated to the US in 1970 and made a name for himself as a pediatrician, while also teaching and writing. His fiction is deeply influenced by Germany's painful history and explores themes of guilt, courage, and remembrance.Equally powerful, but from a spiritual lens, is“Visions of a Sacred Truth: An Akashic Journey” by L. B. Owens. Blending memoir, historical reconstruction, and spiritual exploration, Owens narrates visions that she has lived with for many years and that have inspired her to reveal hidden histories like those of the Cathar strongholds, the Albigensian Crusade, or the European witch trials. Her book reflects on reincarnation, collective memory, and divine purpose, all of which encourages readers seeking their sacred journey.Internationally acclaimed Akashic Record consultant L. B. Owens is also a spiritual teacher known and loved for her natural intuitive gifts. Her brilliancy permits her work to coherently merge spiritual insight with historical research, hence coming across as inspiring to readers of all cultural and faith traditions.In“To Flourish: God is the Light, We Are Its Spectrum”, Duane E. Haynes shares the kind of poetry that encourages a person's faith to feel that they can be courageous enough to be themselves and fight through those turbulent times in their lives, discovering that the process is going through Christ. Available in English as well as French and Spanish editions, the book inspires readers to challenge their fears with faith, achieve inner beauty, and see life through the lens of divine love.Duane's calling as a poet began after a near-death experience at age twelve, which spiritually enlightened him with a sense of divine commitment. His writing has found its way into national print publications and has received major awards, including“Best Non-Fiction Poetry Book in the World” and“Best Non-Fiction Inspirational Poetry Book in the World.” Today, he continues to use poetry as both a ministry and a gift, and this empower those who are called to recognize their worth and walk by faithEvery single title here gives a glimpse into the vastness of stories that literature can bring to light. From the fight for workers' rights to the moral legacies of war, from spiritual encounters to uplifting poetry, the reading selections that make up The Maple Staple's Digital Spotlight Shelf prove how history, faith, and art work into each human experience.The Maple Staple Spotlight Section at and Online Digital Bookstore --bring you titles that are distributed worldwide by major distribution channels such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. With both print and digital formats accessible to readers everywhere, this collection is positioned to inspire reflection, resilience, and transformation across cultures and generations.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.

Emmanuel Laguardia

The MapleStaple

+ +1 647-330-9992

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.