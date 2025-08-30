Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Athuraliye Rathana Thera Jailed Over Abduction


2025-08-30 04:15:18
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former MP, the venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera was ordered to be remanded over an alleged abduction incident in 2020.

The monk appeared before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court and was ordered to be remanded until 12th September.

He was linked to the abduction of the General Secretary of the Our Power of People Party (OPPP), the venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thera.

The Nugegoda Magistrate's Court had issued an arrest warrant for Athuraliye Rathana Thera.

The post Athuraliye Rathana Thera jailed over abduction appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN30082025000190011042ID1109995963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search