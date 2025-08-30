The monk appeared before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court and was ordered to be remanded until 12th September.

He was linked to the abduction of the General Secretary of the Our Power of People Party (OPPP), the venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thera.

The Nugegoda Magistrate's Court had issued an arrest warrant for Athuraliye Rathana Thera.

The post Athuraliye Rathana Thera jailed over abduction appeared first on Colombo Gazette .