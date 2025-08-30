Activists Prepare Largest Flotilla Yet To Sail From Spain To Gaza, Urge Pressure On Israel
Activists are preparing to set sail on Sunday from Spain to Gaza aboard dozens of boats carrying aid, urging governments to press Israel to allow their flotilla – the largest to date – to pass through despite the naval blockade.
Hundreds of participants from 44 countries are expected to join the effort, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortágua. The boats will depart from several ports under the banner of the“Global Freedom Flotilla.”
Israel has repeatedly blocked previous attempts to break its 18-year blockade on Gaza, most notably when its commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara in 2010, killing at least 10 Turkish activists.
Saif Abu Khash, a Palestinian organiser based in Spain, told Reuters that the responsibility lies with political leaders to pressure Israel to allow the flotilla through.
“They must act to defend human rights and ensure safe passage for this flotilla,” he said.
In June, Israeli naval forces intercepted a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, other activists and aid supplies, seizing the vessel after boarding it.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced Friday that it has begun preliminary operations and early stages of an assault on Gaza City as part of a wider plan to occupy it, saying its forces are now heavily engaged on the city's outskirts. Local reports said parts of Gaza City came under intense bombardment.
Earlier in the day, the army declared that, as of 10 a.m., what it described as a“local tactical pause” in Gaza City was no longer in effect, calling the area a“dangerous combat zone.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment