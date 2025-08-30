Israeli Forces Intensify Overnight Assaults Across Gaza, Leaving Multiple Dead And Wounded

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) GAZA, / PNN /

Israeli forces escalated attacks overnight and into Saturday morning across several areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens, including women and children.

Residents reported that Israeli forces fired heavy smoke bombs over Gaza City, especially in its western neighbourhoods, filling the air in shelters and homes with the stench of gunpowder and causing nausea among displaced families, as drones circled intensively overhead.

Warplanes carried out heavy strikes on the al-Sabra neighbourhood in the city's south, while drone gunfire targeted the Third Street area in Sheikh Radwan, northwest Gaza City. Troops also carried out a“fire belt” bombardment in the al-Zeitoun district in the east.

In Jabalia al-Nazla, north of Gaza, Israeli forces continued demolishing residential buildings using booby-trapped robots, destroying homes in the densely populated area.

Military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while airstrikes hit an apartment belonging to the Dawoud family in the Shawa Hasri Tower in al-Karama, northwest Gaza City, killing a woman and her child and wounding others. Rescue crews also recovered another body from the same tower.

Local sources said Kamel Issam Madi was killed after being wounded in a strike that hit his family's tent in Muwasi, Rafah.

Late at night, warplanes bombed a home belonging to the al-Hafi family in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five people and injuring or trapping others under rubble. Among the victims were Bara al-Hafi, Abdullah Fayyad, his wife Shaimaa al-Hafi, and their two daughters.

Multiple injuries were also reported when Israeli gunfire struck tents of displaced families in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis. In Gaza City, a young man, Younis al-Khaldi, was killed in another strike.

Al-Awda Hospital said it had received eight bodies in the past 24 hours, including three children, along with 40 wounded, nine of them women, after Israeli forces targeted crowds of civilians near a humanitarian aid distribution point south of Wadi Gaza in central Gaza.