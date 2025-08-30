Unforgivable, Highly Condemnable: UP CM Yogi Demands Apology From Trinamool Over Mahua Moitra's Remark On HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condemned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling her comments“unforgivable and highly condemnable.” He further demanded a public apology from the Trinamool Congress for what he termed a disgrace to democratic values.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote,“The unparliamentary and objectionable comment made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is unforgivable and highly condemnable. This comment, which reveals the political bad manners of the Trinamool Congress, is an insult to every Indian who believes in our democratic values.”

He further added,“Trinamool Congress should immediately apologise to the entire country for this indecent and dangerous statement.”

The controversy erupted after Mahua Moitra, speaking at an event in West Bengal's Nadia district, launched a scathing attack on the Union government over alleged failure to control infiltration from Bangladesh. Referring to HM Shah's responsibilities, she reportedly said that "his head should be cut off and put on the table” - a remark that sparked widespread outrage across party lines.

The BJP was quick to respond, accusing Moitra of spreading hate and making“distasteful” remarks that violate the dignity of public discourse. Several BJP leaders questioned whether her comments reflected the official stance of the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Moitra criticised the Centre for failing to secure the country's borders.

“They talk endlessly about infiltrators. But border security is the direct responsibility of the Home Ministry, which is clearly failing,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, she added,“Even as the PM warned about demographic changes due to infiltration, his Home Minister stood smiling in the front row, clapping.”

She then launched a personal attack on Amit Shah, declaring, "If we don't have anyone to protect our borders, if people from another country are entering every day, if our citizens complain that infiltrators are eyeing our mothers and sisters and snatching our lands, then the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table."