Thailand Plunged Into Fresh Political Turmoil After PM's Removal

Thailand has entered fresh political turmoil after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from office by the Constitutional Court for violating ethical standards.

The court announced its ruling on Friday, August 29, citing a controversial phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as the basis for her removal.

Paetongtarn, the youngest prime minister in Thai history, took office in August 2024. Her leadership lasted only a year before being abruptly cut short.

The phone call took place last month following deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia that killed at least 30 civilians. During the call, she referred to Hun Sen as“uncle” and reportedly offered him assistance.

Judges ruled that her remarks showed“a clear lack of honesty and integrity” and amounted to a serious breach of the moral code expected of the nation's leader.

Paetongtarn's ouster is a major setback for the influential Shinawatra family, long a dominant force in Thai politics. Her rise to power followed another period of political crisis.

Analysts now warn that the verdict could deepen divisions in Thailand's already polarized political landscape, raising concerns over renewed instability and the uncertain future of the Shinawatra dynasty.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram