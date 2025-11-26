Wenger Lauds Qatar's Exceptional Hosting Of FIFA U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Arsene Wenger has hailed the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar as an outstanding and transformative tournament, praising both its organisation and its global impact as the landmark 20th edition heads toward today's final between Portugal and Austria at Khalifa International Stadium.

Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, said the event had“etched itself in history” after 25 intensive days at Aspire Zone's Competition Complex.

This year's World Cup was the first FIFA event ever to host 48 teams, the beginning of a new annual U-17 cycle that Qatar will stage for the next five editions.

"Hosting the tournament for five consecutive years in Qatar is extremely important. The tournament will change football worldwide and will have a significant impact," said Wenger.

The scale was unprecedented. The group stage alone featured 72 matches in just nine days, with eight games played daily far exceeding the 64 fixtures staged over 29 days at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Crowds averaging between 7,000 and 9,000 entered the complex each day, helped by flexible Day Pass tickets that allowed fans to move freely between multiple pitches.

Speaking after a briefing with FIFA's Technical Study Group, Wenger lauded Qatar's delivery of the event.

“We have now played 102 games, and the pitches are still in a marvellous state,” he said.“The overall structure of the organisation was perfect. Qatar has the knowledge to organise competitions, and they always show a desire for quality.”

Wenger also highlighted the developmental impact, citing debutants Uganda, El Salvador, Fiji, Ireland and Zambia-three of whom reached the knockout rounds.

“This tournament will change football in the world,” he said, expressing optimism that more nations will now invest in youth development.

He added that global media and broadcast interest exceeded expectations, underscoring the event's rising appeal.