Ukrainian Forces Strike Oil Refineries In Russia's Krasnodar Krai And Samara Region
As part of efforts to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities and disrupt fuel supplies to its military units, units of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
This refinery produces light petroleum products-gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel-with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes. It plays a role in supplying the Russian armed forces.Read also: Ukrainian forces hit oil transport facility in Russia overnight
Multiple explosions and a fire were reported at the site.
Ukrainian drone units also carried out a repeat strike on the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region.
The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen. As of August 2025, its annual processing capacity stood at 8.5 million tonnes. A fire has been reported in the vicinity of the refinery.
The full impact of the strikes is still being assessed.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 29, Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a coordinated strike on a linear production station near the village of Naytopovichi in Russia's Bryansk region. The station pumps diesel fuel through trunk pipelines, including for the needs of the Russian military. Its capacity is approximately 10.5 million tonnes per year.
Photo: Facebook / General Staff
