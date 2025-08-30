Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 510 Russian Drones And 38 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 19:00 on Friday, August 29, Russian forces launched an aerial attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and missiles launched from air, land, and sea platforms.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical units detected and tracked 582 aerial threats: 537 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Russia's Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk; 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and Krasnodar Krai; and 37 missiles missiles of various types-Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, and Kh-59-launched from Saratov region, the Black Sea, and temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Saturday, August 30, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 548 aerial targets: 510 Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs; 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; and 32 cruise/aviation missiles including Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, and Kh-59.

Five missiles and 24 strike drones hit seven locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell on 21 other sites.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and others injured in Zaporizhzhia following a large-scale Russian attack overnight.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force