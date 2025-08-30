Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Kyrgyzstan To Attend SCO Summit In China

2025-08-30 03:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 30 . Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will take part in the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled for August 31 - September 1 in Tianjin, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Following the Tianjin summit, the chairmanship of the SCO will pass to Kyrgyzstan. In this context, the head of state will outline the priorities of the country's upcoming chairmanship in the organization.

The high-level meetings are expected to conclude with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State. In addition, several agreements and other documents aimed at strengthening cooperation among member states in political, economic, energy and other areas will be signed.

As part of his visit to China, Zhaparov will also attend ceremonies dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. His program includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zhaparov's working visit will take place from August 31 to September 3.

