President Of Kyrgyzstan To Attend SCO Summit In China
Following the Tianjin summit, the chairmanship of the SCO will pass to Kyrgyzstan. In this context, the head of state will outline the priorities of the country's upcoming chairmanship in the organization.
The high-level meetings are expected to conclude with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State. In addition, several agreements and other documents aimed at strengthening cooperation among member states in political, economic, energy and other areas will be signed.
As part of his visit to China, Zhaparov will also attend ceremonies dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. His program includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Zhaparov's working visit will take place from August 31 to September 3.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment