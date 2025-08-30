Budgam, Anantnag Observe National Sports Day Across Various Zones
Budgam- On the occasion of National Sports Day 2025 on Friday, the District Youth Services and Sports organised a series of sports and fitness activities across multiple districts of the valley.
DYSS Office Budgam held events in all 12 Physical Education Zones of the district.
The day commenced with pledge ceremonies conducted simultaneously in Beerwah, Narbal, BK Pora, Magam, Dreygam, Budgam and others.
A variety of sports competitions such as Tug of War, Badminton, Volleyball and other events were held, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students and staff.
Under the guidance of District Youth Services & Sports Officer Budgam, Ghulam Hasaan Lone, the celebrations highlighted the importance of physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork in shaping young lives.
