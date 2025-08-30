India Submits Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games
New Delhi- India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its ambition to bring the multi-sport event back to the country after two decades.
The formal bid was submitted to the Commonwealth Sport (the Commonwealth Games Federation) by a delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat.
The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games..
Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning“the world is one family.” offering unity and human connection.
Atithi Devo Bhava, or“the guest is divine,” will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment