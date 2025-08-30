172 Combat Clashes Recorded On Front Lines Over Past Day, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk And Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook update on the situation as of 08:00, Saturday, August 30.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 76 airstrikes, deploying four missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,476 shelling attacks, including 48 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,660 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation targeted areas near Krenydivka in the Sumy region, Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the villages of Lvove and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile units, and artillery struck three concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, a command post, and four Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three combat clashes occurred. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping three guided bombs, and launched 158 shelling attacks, including six from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Hlyboke, Prylipky, Vovchansk, and toward Fyholivka and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Zahryzove and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 29 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and toward Olhivka, Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped four attacks near Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces launched two assaults toward Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction , Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 Russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Zapovidne, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy launched 31 attacks near Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zaporizke, and toward Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, and Novoivanivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attempted one assault near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole sector .

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of Russian offensive group formations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 30, 2025, are estimated at approximately 1,081,330 personnel, including 850 eliminated in the past 24 hours.