AIADMK District Secretaries Meet To Be Held Today, Edappadi Palaniswami To Chair

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold a crucial consultation meeting of its district secretaries on Saturday at the party's headquarters in Royapettah under the leadership of General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

EPS recently completed the third phase of his statewide campaign, covering 118 Assembly constituencies under the slogan 'Protect the People, Save Tamil Nadu.'

The fourth phase of his tour is set to begin from Madurai next Monday, with the party leadership believing that his roadshows and public meetings have significantly energised cadres across the state.

Party insiders view today's meeting as especially important since it comes amid heightened political activity and sharp statements from the BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that a BJP-AIADMK alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Observers say the consultation session could serve as a platform for EPS and senior leaders to respond to these remarks and chart the course of the alliance politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In addition, EPS is expected to share his experiences from the campaign trail, which drew large crowds across different districts.

The agenda of the district secretaries' meeting will also include strengthening booth-level committees, fine-tuning poll strategies, and reinforcing the party's organisational network in the run-up to the elections.

The AIADMK leadership is also likely to discuss the broader contours of coalition building and seat-sharing arrangements with potential allies.

With Tamil Nadu politics heating up, the Royapettah meeting is seen as a strategic step to keep the party machinery well-prepared, boost morale among cadres, and signal AIADMK's readiness to take on the ruling DMK in the coming months.