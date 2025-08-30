Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Earns THIS

Param Sundari Day 1 Collection: The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari' released on August 29th. The film earned 9 crores on its opening day. Let's find out if it broke the records of Sidharth's previous films

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film earned 16.72 crores on its opening day. This film was directed by Mohit Suri.

Released in 2015, 'Brothers' featured Sidharth Malhotra alongside Akshay Kumar. The film earned 15.20 crores on its opening day.

The 2025 film 'Param Sundari' made waves at the box office. It earned approximately 7-7.50 crores on its opening day. The film stars Sidharth alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra's 2022 film 'Thank God' collected 8.10 crores on its opening day. Despite this, the film proved to be a flop.

The 2012 film 'Student of the Year' earned 7.48 crores on its opening day. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan.

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' released in 2019 and earned 7.03 crores on its opening day. Tara Sutaria also played a key role in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons' also rocked the box office. It collected 6.85 crores on its opening day. The film starred Sidharth, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt.