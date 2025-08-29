FY Energy Responds To August 2025 Crypto Surge With Limited-Time Zero-Fee Staking Campaign

New York City, NY, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global cryptocurrency market experiences unprecedented growth in August 2025, FY Energy is proud to announce its Zero-Fee Staking Campaign -- a timely offer aligned with surging interest in blockchain participation. With Bitcoin exceeding $120,000, Ethereum climbing past $7,800, and Solana and Cardano hitting record all-time highs, FY Energy is responding to the bullish momentum with a bold initiative to make staking more accessible and cost-effective for all.

The platform will waive all platform fees for new staking contracts activated between August 15 and August 31, allowing users to earn rewards without deductions. The offer applies to supported Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks including ETH, ADA, SOL, AVAX, and TAO - all of which have witnessed heightened transaction activity and validator engagement during the current crypto boom.

Staking Without Limits, Backed by Green Infrastructure

FY Energy's zero-fee campaign comes at a time when crypto staking has become a primary method of blockchain support and reward generation. With institutional adoption on the rise and retail users seeking stable blockchain engagement, crypto income through staking is proving to be a sustainable alternative to traditional speculative trading.

What sets FY Energy apart is its commitment to renewable-powered infrastructure. All staking operations are hosted across solar- and wind-driven data centers, ensuring that every validator cycle supports both blockchain security and environmental sustainability. This eco-conscious design is paired with encrypted smart contract systems, enabling non-custodial, secure staking for users worldwide.

Why This Matters Now

“The entire crypto industry is witnessing a historical shift - not just in price, but in purpose,” said an FY Energy spokesperson.“We see record highs not as an endpoint, but as an opportunity to redefine how people engage with crypto. Our zero-fee staking offer is part of that vision - helping more people turn market momentum into secure, sustainable crypto income.”

This campaign also reflects FY Energy's ongoing mission to lower barriers to entry. By eliminating fees and simplifying the onboarding process, the platform is enabling broader access to staking - particularly for users new to decentralized finance.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:



Zero Platform Fees on all new staking contracts until August 31

24-Hour Reward Settlement with live dashboard visibility

Support for ETH, ADA, SOL, AVAX, TAO

Green-Powered Cloud Infrastructure Encrypted, non-custodial smart contract staking

About FY Energy

FY Energy , founded in 2020, is a pioneer in clean-powered blockchain infrastructure. Specializing in encrypted staking and cloud computing, the platform merges high-performance GPU/ASIC technologies with renewable energy systems to deliver secure, scalable, and environmentally responsible blockchain services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Herman Grady

Email: ...

Web:

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952





Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

