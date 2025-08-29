Labor Day 2025: Why Do Americans Celebrate It? How Often Is It On September 1?
In the US, the federal holiday is marked on the first Monday of September every year. On this occasion, people come together to honor and celebrate America's labor movement and its multiple achievements.
All government offices, including state, local as well as federal, remain out of service, while schools are closed on Labor Day.
This year, several families are planning last-minute vacations, keeping in mind the three-day weekend, USA Today reported.Labor Day 2025: When is it?
Labor Day is being observed on Monday, September 1, this time.
As per The Providence Journal, the next time the federal holiday will be marked this early (on September 1) will be in 2031.
It usually falls anywhere between September 1 and September 7, since it is observed on the first Monday in the month.
Here's when people in the United States will celebrate Labor Day in the coming years:
Labor Day 2026: September 7
Labor Day 2027: September 6
Labor Day 2028: September 4
Labor Day 2029: September 3
Labor Day 2030: September 2
Labor Day 2031: September 1Labor Day 2025: Why do Americans observe it?
The history behind the celebrations of this major day is deeply rooted in the labor movement from the 19th century.
It came into existence during a time when workers in America had to deal with low wages as well as unsafe working conditions, besides facing long hours.
During the Industrial Revolution, several labor unions, along with activists, came out on the streets and even advocated for workers to be treated in better conditions, as per USA Today.
Also Read: US news: Federal holiday calendar for 2025 is out. Check details here
According to History, this is when the idea of establishing a day, which remains dedicated towards the members of trade and labor unions, came up.
The US Department of Labor records highlight how American Federation of Labor co-founder Peter J. McGuire was the first person to come up with his idea in 1882.
Meanwhile, several researchers mention that machinist Matthew Maguire also came up with a similar proposal in 1882. At that time, he used to serve as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.
The US Department of Labor suggests that the first celebrations were held in New York City in 1882, when about 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to participate in a march that started from City Hall and concluded at Union Square.
Also Read: Labor Day 2025: From KFC to Dave & Buster's, here are 5 best restaurant deals you can't miss
While New York became the first state to introduce a bill to recognize Labor Day, it was actually passed for the first time in 1887 in Oregon. It was later adopted by as many as 32 states by 1894.FAQs How often is Labor Day marked on September 1?
The federal holiday is observed on the first Monday in the month of September.When is Labor Day in 2025?
It will be celebrated in the US on September 1.Is the US stock market open or closed on Labor Day?
United States stock markets will remain closed on September 1, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment