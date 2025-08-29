Ambassador Al-Tarawneh Talks On Strengthening Collaboration With Iraq In Fight Against Corruption

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, August 29 (Petra)-- Maher Tarawneh, the ambassador of Jordan to Iraq, discussed with Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, the chairman of the Federal Integrity Commission, measures to strengthen the two nations' collaboration in the fight against corruption and the recovery of smuggled assets and sought individuals.In a statement, the Integrity Commission said that the memorandum of understanding between the Iraqi and Jordanian Integrity Commissions is a step forward in the fight against corruption and that the meeting focused on the significance of improving ties between the two sides in this area.Within the framework of the UN and Arab anti-corruption agreements, the two sides emphasized the necessity of stepping up their combined efforts to recover smuggled assets and extradite wanted individuals, the statement said. They underlined that the protocols adhered to are founded on court decisions and uphold the cordial character of ties with sister nations.The strength of Iraqi-Jordanian relations was commended by Ambassador Al-Tarawneh, who also expressed gratitude for the work of the oversight organizations in both nations and their efforts to fight corruption, which is seen as one of the biggest problems facing society.