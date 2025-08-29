Kerala: Thrissur Jewellery Raids Unearth Rs 100 Crore Sales Suppression, 36 Kg Of Gold Seized
The raids, carried out in Thrissur district between August 26 and 27, led to the seizure of 36 kg of unaccounted gold stored illegally and the recovery of over Rs 2 crore in tax and penalties from initial findings.
According to officials, the operation involved nearly 200 officers from the State GST Intelligence and Enforcement Wing, who conducted simultaneous searches at 42 locations, including the establishments and residences of 16 jewellery traders.
The raids began at 4.30 pm on August 26 and concluded the next day.
State GST Commissioner said that the department will continue to take strict action against tax evasion in the jewellery sector.
This is not the first time Thrissur, a major hub of jewellery manufacturing and designing in Kerala, has come under the scanner of tax authorities.
Last year, a similar operation codenamed 'Torre del Oro' after the Golden Tower of Seville was conducted across 75 locations in the district, leading to the seizure of 105 kg of unaccounted gold from 35 jewellery firms.
Officials noted that these repeated raids highlight the persistent challenges faced in ensuring GST compliance within the sector.
Industry experts suggest that the crackdown could have far-reaching implications, with more frequent and intensive inspections across the state likely forcing jewellery firms to ensure full adherence to GST norms.
Under the GST framework, gold ornaments attract 3 per cent GST on the total value, which includes both gold and making charges.
Additionally, 5 per cent GST applies specifically to making charges, but this is usually subsumed within the 3 per cent levy on the final price.
Legal experts also point out that, as per Section 71 of the CGST Act, 2017, any officer authorised by the Joint Commissioner has the power to inspect business premises.
Further, Rule 139(1) stipulates that such inspections require written approval.
With successive large-scale seizures, the State GST Department's sustained operations signal a determined effort to curb tax evasion and establish a level playing field in Kerala's lucrative jewellery trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment