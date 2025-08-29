Vivo T4 Pro 5G Debuts In India - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6,500Mah Battery

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launch: Rs.3,000 Discount Offer! The new Vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone is officially on sale in India starting today. Several attractive offers have been announced for customers during this initial sale. This new smartphone boasts several impressive features, including a powerful 6,500mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM.

What is the price of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G?

Models like the Vivo T4, Vivo T4 Lite, and Vivo T4x have already been launched in India within this series. The Vivo T4 Pro is available in three different variants: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs.27,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs.29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs.31,999.

Rs.3,000 Instant Discount

Customers purchasing the Vivo T4 Pro smartphone during this initial sale can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs.3,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs.3,000. The phone can be purchased not only from Vivo's official store but also from Flipkart. It is available in two colors: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold.

Features and Specifications

In terms of features, the Vivo T4 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone also boasts a long-lasting 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The rear camera setup features a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP periscope camera. A 32MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. Additional features of the Vivo T4 Pro smartphone include IP68/IP69 protection rating, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Android 15-based FuntouchOS, and several AI features.