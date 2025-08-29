Eastern's Latest Campaign Celebrates Kerala's Cultural Heritage Through The Story Of Veeyapuram Chundan At Nehru Trophy Boat Race
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th August 2025: Eastern, a leading player in spices, masalas and foods, has announced its latest brand campaign for the 71st edition of The Nehru Trophy Boat Race in association with the iconic Veeyapuram Chundan boat and the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary. One of Kerala's most iconic and fiercely contested Snake Boat Race, the event draws over 100,000 local and international spectators, to the waters of Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha each year, making it one of the state's most celebrated cultural spectacles. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is a vivid display of Kerala's unity, strength, and tradition.
Eastern has launched a visually compelling brand film that chronicles the inspiring journey of Veeyapuram village and Village Boat Club. From their humble beginnings to emerging as the runner-up in 2024, the film brings alive a story of resilience, teamwork, and community spirit. Through intimate storytelling, the film highlights how 100 rowers unite in perfect synchronization, mirroring Eastern's philosophy of bringing families and communities together. Beyond the film, Eastern has also rolled out on-ground activations and immersive experiences to bring audiences closer to the pride and energy of the festival.
Commenting on the association, Girish Nair, CEO of Eastern Business Unit, said:“As a trusted partner of the people of Kerala, Eastern is present in every aspect of life in the state-from everyday kitchens to cultural celebrations. We are proud to support and promote Kerala's vibrant festivals and traditions. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is not just a competition; it's a symbol of unity, perseverance, and shared purpose-values we hold dear at Eastern.”
Elango M, Vice President, FCB India, said:“As Kerala's own brand, Eastern's gesture to associate with Kerala's own festival is truly special. Being part of the state's culture and traditions makes this association even more meaningful. Right from the very first day of the briefing from the Eastern team, the spirit of Alappuzha Vallamkali was alive in all of us. The energy, rhythm, and spirit of 'Vallamkali' were carried into the film, and I believe the team has succeeded in capturing the raw, real, and unfiltered emotions of Vallamkali.”
The partnership exemplifies Eastern's ongoing commitment to cultural stewardship, a 'true brand of Kerala', that understands the power of tradition and deep cultural pride that makes Kerala unique. As Veeyapuram Chundan takes to the waters again this year, Eastern stands proudly with the team, and with every Keralite who shares the pride of this timeless legacy.
About Eastern
Eastern, established in 1983 is one of the leading players in the Indian spice market. Over the years, Eastern has grown leaps and bounds and today employees over 2000 people while manufacturing and marketing 50+ products in their wide range of product portfolio. Eastern initiated its journey with ready-to-use spices, masala blends, rice powders, coffee, pickles and expanded its business in categories such as Breakfast Mixes and Traditional Kerala desserts. Eastern is the market leader in the Pure Spices and Masalas category in Kerala commanding over 45% Market share. Today, the condiments business of Eastern has a fine grip in the global market, and its growth in the international market continues to soar. Eastern has carved a niche for itself in the GCC market, where it remains a leading Brand with the Indian and local community. Other than the Middle East, the company also exports its products to the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia among others. Based in Kochi, Kerala, Eastern in 2021, became a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla.
