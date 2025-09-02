Mizoram Govt Takes Steps To Speed Up Crime Probe, Raise Conviction Rate

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Sep 2 (IANS) To boost the speedy probe of all types of crimes, including cyber crimes and to increase the conviction rate in Mizoram, the state government has initiated a series of steps across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that as part of the Mizoram government's steps, infrastructure, arrangements to improve the forensic tests in all 11 districts have been further strengthened. Trained experts to be recruited soon.

He said that Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Monday flagged off 10 Mobile Forensic Vehicles. These vehicles, procured for Rs. 4.81 crore by the government of India, are specially designed and fully equipped with essential forensic tools and equipment, the official said, adding that these Mobile Forensic Vehicles were supplied to the state in August.

He said that since July 1, 2024, the new criminal law – Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 – has been implemented across India, which gives greater importance to forensic examination. The law requires forensic experts to certify evidence in all cases where the punishment is more than 7 years' imprisonment, the official said.

To ensure that forensic services are carried out efficiently, the government of India has been providing necessary infrastructure to states and Union Territories Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs), including advanced machinery, equipment, and Mobile Forensic Vehicles (MFVs).

For Mizoram, the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 6.13 crore for 15 sets of advanced equipment for the state FSL, in addition to 10 Mobile Forensic Vehicles, the official added.

At present, the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, Mizoram, located at the Mizoram New Capital Complex, has District Mobile Forensic Units in Aizawl, Lunglei, and Champhai. More district units would be established in the future. The Home Minister, while flagging off the 10 Mobile Forensic Vehicles, remarked that India is among the leading countries in the world in the field of forensic science.

The significance of forensic science gained strong momentum after the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape 'Nirbhaya Case,' which highlighted the urgent need for scientific investigation, he had said.

The Home Minister noted that since then, India has been taking major steps to strengthen forensic capabilities, and Mizoram Forensic Science Laboratory is also keeping pace by being among the first in the country to implement paperless casework, fast-tracked examinations, and a case tracking system.

At present, under the leadership of Director T. Lalropuia, 14 forensic experts are working in Mizoram. They regularly visit crime scenes across the state, conduct examinations in the laboratory, and provide expert testimony in courts. Their work, in close coordination with Mizoram Police, has already contributed significantly to ensuring fair and accurate justice in many major cases.