Sweden Ready To Join Security Guarantees For Ukraine In Air, Maritime Domains Defense Minister

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced this ahead of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Copenhagen, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"My prime minister stated that if conditions are met, we could make contributions in the air domain or in the maritime domain," Jonson said.

He stressed that a key factor is the engagement of the United States in the Coalition of the Willing. According to him, partners, including Sweden, will hold consultations with Ukraine regarding its needs and expectations.

The minister also added that a lot of focus would be on "regenerating the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

PM: Sweden wants to be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine

Commenting on the possible deployment of European forces in Ukraine, Jonson said: "If conditions are met, that's certainly something that could be taken into deliberation as well."

By "conditions," he clarified, he referred to either a ceasefire or the signing of a peace agreement, after which consensus on troop deployment could be reached.

"But I think it's a natural development," Jonson added.

Speaking about the road to peace, Jonson stressed the need to strengthen support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and increase sanctions and political pressure on Russia.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated earlier that the European Union plans to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, in the form of training and civilian missions.

Photo: gov