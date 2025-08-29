Asal, Gohar Top Seeds For Qatar Classic 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The draws for the first Platinum event of the 2025/26 PSA Squash Tour season have been released, with World No.1s Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar named as the top seeds for the QTerminals Qatar Classic 2025.

Returning to the PSA calendar for its 22nd edition, the QTerminals Qatar Classic will see 64 of the world's leading squash players descend upon the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha from September 28 to October 4.

Current World Champion Asal leads the men's field and will arrive targeting a first Qatar Classic title of his career. Last year, 'The Raging Bull' enjoyed a standout season, which yielded seven title successes and just six defeats from his 60 matches on the PSA Squash Tour.

At the other end of the draw, World No.2 Diego Elias has been named as the No.2 seed and will return to defend the trophy he captured in stunning fashion 12 months ago.

Last year, the 28-year-old defeated then-World No.1 Ali Farag and Asal in straight games each to lift the title, whilst also having won the event back in 2021.

Elias will also be hoping to replicate his recent form against Asal if they were to meet in the final, having defeated the World No.1 in six of their last seven meetings on tour. Elias can be found in the same half of the draw as No.4 seed Joel Makin, who ended his 2024/25 campaign in superb form, capturing the first major title of his career at the PSA Squash Tour Finals.

The 30-year-old Welshman will have to be on his guard right from the get-go, however, having drawn two-time World Junior Champion Mohamad Zakaria in round one, before a potential second-round tie with fellow up-and-coming talent Jonah Bryant.

World No.4 Paul Coll has been handed an equally tough draw, with the hugely talented World No.10 Youssef Ibrahim awaiting the Kiwi in what could prove to be a blockbuster first-round tie.

Two Englishmen and two Egyptians occupy the 5/8 seeding positions in the men's draw, with the ElShorbagy brothers, Mohamed and Marwan, joined by Karim Abdel Gawad and Youssef Soliman. England's Mohamed has enjoyed vast success at the Qatar Classic, picking up the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2022 and will open his account against Spanish No.1 Iker Pajares.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, World No.1 Nouran Gohar and World No.2 Nour El Sherbini have been named as the top two seeds in their respective halves of the draw, with Gohar arriving looking to overturn her five-game defeat to her arch-rival in last year's final.

'The Terminator' has won almost all there is to win in the sport, but the Qatar Classic crown is a piece of silverware that has eluded her since its return to the PSA calendar in 2023. Her account begins with a tricky opening round match against British No.1 Georgina Kennedy.

Gohar can be found in the same half of the draw as World No.4 Olivia Weaver, who will be looking to continue where she left off at the backend of the 2024/25 season.

The USA No.1 reached her maiden major final on tour at the PSA Squash Tour Finals, but is still eying a first career win against any of the established 'Big Three' in the women's game.

Elsewhere, El Sherbini faces a potential blockbuster semi-final with World No.3 Hania El Hammamy, if the pair were to come through their respective draws. The last two editions of the Qatar Classic have seen the Egyptian pair deliver two five-game thrillers, with the winner of their encounter going on to pick up the title on both occasions.

Further back in the top-eight seedings, three-time World Junior Champion Amina Orfi, Japan's Satomi Watanabe, Belgium's No.1 Tinne Gilis and Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam will all be hoping to launch bids into the latter stages of the event.

Local favourite Abdulla Al-Tamimi will lead Qatari hopes as he makes his tenth appearance at the Platinum-level event.

The World No.22 takes on compatriot and tournament wildcard Ali Al-Darwish in round one, while the second wildcard in the men's event, Salem Al-Malki, faces Fares Dessouky.