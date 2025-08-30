Microsoft Dismisses Six Employees Over Protest
(MENAFN) Microsoft has dismissed four workers following a protest regarding the company's alleged links to Israel, with two additional employees fired after a break-in at President and Vice-Chair Brad Smith's office at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
“Two additional employees were terminated due to serious violations of established company policies and our code of conduct,” a Microsoft representative informed a news agency on Thursday.
The company had initially announced the termination of two employees in connection with the incident on Wednesday.
The total number of dismissals now stands at four, after a protest on Tuesday by seven current and former employees at Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters.
The activists, connected with the group No Azure for Apartheid, entered Smith's office to demand that Microsoft cease what they described as both direct and indirect support for Israel in its conflict with Gaza.
The No Azure for Apartheid group revealed the identities of the fired employees on Instagram as Riki Fameli and Anna Hattle, following their arrest by the police on Tuesday.
A Microsoft spokesperson stated on Thursday that the company is continuing its investigation into the matter and cooperating with law enforcement, emphasizing that the actions were "entirely unacceptable" and a breach of company values and policies.
Protesters on Tuesday gathered inside the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith in Building 34, where they chanted slogans and displayed banners.
