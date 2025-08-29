NHRC Concludes Campaign To Raise Awareness Among Labourers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) concluded its annual summer awareness campaign for labourers, which was launched on July 7 under the slogan 'Know the Law, Protect Your Rights,' in partnership with several government institutions and non-governmental organisations, in addition to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The campaign, which targeted more than 2,500 labourers, aimed to raise awareness of labour laws among labourers and workers, as well as provide awareness of available legal assistance, which would contribute to preventing violations of labour rights and supporting the effectiveness of the labour system in the State of Qatar, in light of the human rights achievements made for this group.

During the speech she delivered at the closing ceremony, Chairperson of National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah confirmed that this year's campaign focused on raising awareness of labour-related laws, promoting compliance, and empowering labourers with legal procedures and mechanisms to protect their rights when needed.

Through this meeting, NHRC renews its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, and its continued efforts to ensure that its message is comprehensive to all topics and groups, especially the most vulnerable groups,

Her Excellency said, indicating that the campaign comes within the context of the committee's efforts to follow up on labourers' issues, monitor relevant legislative developments, administrative measures, and practices, and work to address emerging challenges.

She commended the important legislative reforms undertaken by the country to enhance labourers' rights, including enabling them to move freely and change employers.

She also praised the comprehensive and integrated approach to Qatar's labour policy, which places workers' rights at the core of its measures and practices.

She also expressed her appreciation for the committee's cooperation with various partners, most notably the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Social Development and Family, and Ministry of Public Health, in addition to the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, and the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, as well as Qatari humanitarian institutions and civil society organizations.

Chairperson of NHRC pointed out that the committee's proximity policy, which includes opening community offices within its headquarters, enhances access and communication with labourers, and helps identify and address the challenges they face. This is in addition to the important role played by its legal department in receiving and addressing labourers' complaints in accordance with established laws and procedures, she added.