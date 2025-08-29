Poisonous Politics: Mayawati Condemns Use Of Abusive Language Against People In High Positions
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said,“The efforts are being made to malign the image of high government and non-government institutions, and especially people holding high positions in politics, through indecent, unbecoming, undignified and unparliamentary remarks made publicly. This is extremely distressing and worrisome.”
She noted that such practices intensify during elections, making the political atmosphere more“poisonous and violent.”
Referring to recent incidents in Bihar where abusive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Congress workers during the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', she said they were a fresh reminder of the“declining standards of political discourse.”
Mayawati stressed that the BSP, since its inception, has followed the principles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the party's motto of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' (welfare for all and happiness of all), rejecting any form of“polluted and poisonous politics.”
She urged all political parties to refrain from“cheap politics of self-interest” and avoid spoiling the atmosphere of the country by trying to belittle one another.
“The declining level of politics in the country, especially due to political self-interests, is extremely worrisome. Politics should be in the interest of the nation and the millions of poor and common people, guided by the Constitution, thoughts and principles. Unfortunately, this has not been properly visible in recent times, even as internal and external challenges before the country have increased significantly,” she said.
Highlighting the importance of constitutional values, Mayawati recalled that Dr Ambedkar's Constitution ensured checks and balances to maintain the dignity of democratic institutions.
“By properly implementing these provisions, the deteriorating situation can certainly be prevented,” she asserted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment