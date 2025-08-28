BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Timeline: Public Rumors To Official Proofs

Being a K-pop idol is synonymous with being at the center of public scrutiny, and such is the case with BTS' Jimin. For a few years now, however, his name has been linked repeatedly with that of actress Song Da-Eun, leading to more rumors, debates, and heated discussions online. What was an issue of mere speculation is slowly unfolding into a time line filled with fan theories, "coincidences," and alleged proofs that keep the buzz very much alive.

BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Timeline:

The First Hints (2019-2020)

The first rumors regarding Jimin's relationship with actress Song Da-Eun began around Eagled-eyed fans when they both attend events, possibly sharing similar photos on social media. Song Da-Eun gained public attention through her work in the drama The Handmaiden around 2019, and as her presence on social media increased, everything about her life led to further analysis by fans. While nothing really confirmed, the early whispers planted the seed of doubt.

Misleading evidence in social media (2021)

Thus became the stage set for the whisperings to lead to more accusations with 2021, when the very first curtains opened. Such online forums were hubs for the alleged stitches of "clues" out of the two's Instagram accounts-other instances where Jimin and Song Da-Eun had captions, emojis, and even outfits.

Over-expectation (2022)

So, from outright gossip, it got to a stage when she was spotted at events closely coinciding with those involving BTS members. Such were popular posts suggesting that she closely mirrors Jimin's schedule, all developing their theory of some secret romance. Neither of them, of course, spoke about the increasing noise, and the silence itself became a topic among fans.

The "proofs" become viral (2023)

By 2023, this was to mark the end of the affair when side-by-side comparisons of their posts and appearances were paraded on Korean forums. For example, Song Da-Eun once posted a flower bouquet picture at the same moment when Jimin was caught with something of the same kind; say, they were supposedly possessing the same mobile phone case design. Although these claims are generally built from speculations, nevertheless, they're going viral on all social media platforms, increasing the rumor mill.

Official clarification? (2024)

HYBE and Song Da-Eun's representatives haven't said anything bombastic about all the noise. Thus, agencies actually practice indirect silence over the issue, treating it as a trivial matter. Divided fans claim there are good grounds for saying the silence indicates truth. Others dismiss the whole scandal as projections based on coincidental evidence.

Current Situation (2025)

As of now, in 2025, the dating rumor between BTS Jimin and Song Da-Eun hangs in the balance. There has been no authentic proof or mention to speak of, but the "timeline" of that rumor serves as a case in point of how, nowadays, reality and borders between fact and fiction can be made hazy through the celebrity culture, fan theories, and social media activity.

It is the frequent round the clock scrutiny of individuals in the entertainment industry that corresponds to such alleged glorified rumors toward an individual's integrity as his or her level of fame increases into millions. If the whole story turns out true or false, the rumor speaks into increasing online fandom power over the public opinion arena. For now, it's just a debate of possibilities among fans. Until or unless the stars themselves come out and drag their truth into the open and honest: the rumor remains unfooted.