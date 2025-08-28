Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURUSD Wave Analysis 28 August 2025


2025-08-28 02:13:47
EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURUSD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1755

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong support level 1.1600 (which has been reversing the price from the start of August), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer Doji.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1755 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July).

