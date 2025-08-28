Registration And Numbering Of Trees Stars In Old City

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Registration and numbering of all trees in Icherisheher have begun in the Old City in the framework of the joint project by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

Each tree has been fitted with specially numbered inventory plates, which include the tree's code and a QR code that provides access to its electronic registration record.

As a result of the inventory, all greenery in Icherisheher will be entered into the "City Greenery Registry" information system.

The process is carried out completely harmlessly, and the inventory plates are made from materials resistant to environmental effects.

The project aims to protect the greenery of Icherisheher, improve the ecological environment, and pass on a green heritage to future generations.

Everyone is encouraged to support the protection and increase of greenery and to work together for the green future of the nature.

The greenery of Icherisheher, along with historical monuments, is one of the most valuable assets we will pass on to future generations.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

