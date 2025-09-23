US State Department Confirms Policy Of 'Complete' Denuclearization Of North Korea
"(We can) confirm the US policy of the complete denuclearization of North Korea," the spokesperson said on Tuesday, in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
During a speech to the North's parliament over the weekend, Kim indicated his openness to conditional dialogue with Washington, noting that he personally has a "good memory" of US President Donald Trump -- a statement that raised expectations for a potential resumption of summitry between the two leaders.
Trump has also voiced hope to meet Kim this year, adding to speculation that he could seek to reengage with Kim during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju on October 31-November 1.
Some observers said that Trump's attention could pivot to North Korea in pursuit of a peace deal amid his perceived campaign to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. He has claimed that he has ended seven wars since taking office in January, including the conflicts between Israel and Iran and between India and Pakistan.
Trump's personal diplomacy during his first term led to three meetings between him and Kim -- in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment