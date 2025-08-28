Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis state launching ballistic missile at Israel’s airport

2025-08-28 09:00:59
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group reported on Wednesday that it launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel. According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, the strike was “successful,” disrupting air traffic and prompting thousands of Israelis to seek shelter, as broadcast by Houthi-run TV.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed that air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank following a missile launch from Yemen. Israeli air defenses intercepted the projectile, and Magen David Adom, the national rescue service, reported no casualties or damage.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have regularly conducted drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel genocide in Gaza. Most of these attacks have been successfully intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

