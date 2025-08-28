Institut Photovoltaïque D'île-De-France (IPVF) Confirms: Longi's BC Modules Hi-MO 9 Outperform Topcon In Power Gen & Levelized Cost Of Electricity (LCOE)

Renowned European third-party technical consultancy IPVF recently conducted a comprehensive value assessment of two 50MW ground-mounted PV projects in France and Denmark. The study provides an in-depth comparison of the power generation performance between LONGi's BC module Hi-MO 9 (2382*1134mm) and mainstream TOPCon products (2382*1134mm).

Data reveals that LONGi's Hi-MO 9 ( ) BC modules demonstrate significant advantages over TOPCon products in per-watt power yield, system costs, and particularly levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), delivering higher lifetime returns for large-scale centralized power plants. Multiple globally authoritative institutions including Enertis Applus+ have previously analyzed the field performance of BC versus TOPCon technologies, with all test results consistently favoring BC products. LONGi's BC technology is now driving a new wave of technological transformation and large-scale adoption worldwide through its superior return-on-investment value.

Superior Efficiency: Hi-MO 9 Delivers 1.84% Higher Per-Watt Generation Than TOPCon

IPVF's analysis shows Hi-MO 9's exceptional low-light performance resulted in 1,210 and 1,639 hours of first-year generation in the French projects, surpassing TOPCon modules (1,187 and 1,611 hours). Similarly, in the Danish project, Hi-MO 9 outperformed TOPCon by 21 and 20 equivalent generation hours respectively, demonstrating robust power yield advantages.

Since its launch last year, Hi-MO 9 has gained industry recognition through multiple outdoor demonstration projects. Integrating LONGi's proprietary HPBC 2.0 technology featuring grid lines-free front side, the module significantly enhances power output and conversion efficiency-particularly maintaining high performance under low-light conditions. Combined with its high-temperature and humidity resistance in complex environments, Hi-MO 9 has become a globally sought-after BC product.

IPVF's consolidated data confirms that across all four power plants analyzed, Hi-MO 9 delivers 1.84% higher per-watt generation than TOPCon modules on average. This translates to greater lifetime energy output and higher commercial returns for BC-equipped power plants.

Cost Leadership: Hi-MO 9's Superior LCOE Secures Competitive Edge

LCOE remains the critical metric for power plant economics, where module selection directly impacts project viability. IPVF's analysis confirms that Hi-MO 9 not only increases energy yield but also optimizes project cost structures, establishing a solid foundation for maximizing lifetime plant returns. Crucially, Hi-MO 9 achieves an average 3.32% lower LCOE than TOPCon modules across the evaluated projects.

Notably, this advantage was calculated with Hi-MO 9 priced 1¢/W higher than TOPCon. As HPBC technology rapidly evolves, the LCOE benefits of Hi-MO 9 will further expand, substantially boosting end-customer returns. With accelerating global deployment, LONGi's high-efficiency BC solutions will elevate ROI for worldwide customers and propel the PV industry toward new value growth horizons.

From pioneering monocrystalline technology to industrializing BC solutions, LONGi consistently applies "first principles" to reduce LCOE through technological innovation. The recent inauguration of LONGi's "Global BC Ecosystem Collaborative Innovation Center" in Jiaxing, China will accelerate BC industrialization. Moving forward, LONGi will collaborate with global partners through dual drivers-collaborative innovation and ecosystem development-delivering advanced, reliable, and economically superior BC solutions, empowering the BC era with collective wisdom.

Watch the video overview here:

About IPVF:

Institut Photovoltaïque d'Île-de-France (IPVF), headquartered in Paris, is Europe's leading research institute for next-generation solar technologies. It combines world-class R&D capabilities with industrial strategy, accelerating the development and commercialization of high-performance PV solutions. Operating an 8,000m2 research platform in Paris-Saclay Innovation Valley, IPVF employs over 150 researchers, engineers, and technicians with industry-academic partners including EDF and Total Energies.

About LONGi:

Founded in 2000, LONGi (Stock code: 601012. SH) is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers ( ), cells and modules ( ), commercial&industrial ( ) distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, building integrated photovoltaic and hydrogen equipment. As an international company, LONGi's business covers more than 160 countries and regions. Actively practicing its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy and promoting energy equity, enabling more people around the world to access affordable clean energy.

