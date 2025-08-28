Romperjack Expands Men's Fashion Line With Launch Of ROMPS Underwear Collection

Trunks

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RomperJack , a globally recognized men's fashion brand, proudly announces the official launch of ROMPS , a premium men's underwear line designed to set a new standard for everyday essentials. The collection introduces two core styles, Boxer Brief Romps and Trunk Romps, both crafted with premium cool cotton fabric to provide comfort, breathability, and durability.The new ROMPS underwear line reflects RomperJack's commitment to innovation in men's fashion. Known for breaking boundaries with its stylish rompers and jumpsuits, the brand continues to redefine what modern men can expect from their wardrobes. The launch of ROMPS marks a natural extension of this vision, offering men a product that is both practical and stylish, designed to meet the demands of everyday wear.ROMPS are built with attention to detail and high-quality materials that balance performance and sophistication. Customers can choose from two versatile silhouettes:.Trunk Romps: A modern, shorter cut that provides a sleek fit, available in Indigo, Sky, and Onyx..Boxer Brief Romps: A longer style offering extra coverage and support, available in Indigo, Heather Gray, and Onyx.Both options are sold in three-packs, giving customers a convenient and stylish update to their underwear drawer. With a focus on comfort and breathability, the premium cool cotton construction ensures softness against the skin, while the fit is tailored to move seamlessly with the body.In addition to premium quality, RomperJack backs its ROMPS line by providing easy returns and exchanges to ensure customers feel confident in their purchase. This commitment reflects RomperJack's dedication to both product excellence and customer experience.“At RomperJack, our mission has always been to create bold fashion pieces that inspire confidence,” said Emmanuel Sullivan, CEO at RomperJack.“With ROMPS, we've applied that same philosophy to everyday essentials. It's a product built to make men feel comfortable, stylish, and empowered from the moment they get dressed in the morning.”RomperJack's expansion into underwear comes at a time when men's fashion is increasingly focused on individuality, inclusivity, and versatility. With a strong customer base across the United States, Canada, and Australia, RomperJack has cultivated a loyal following among men aged 21–45 who embrace originality in their fashion choices.“ROMPS are the result of listening to our customers and recognizing their desire for quality basics that still carry the RomperJack edge,” said Sullivan.“We know that underwear is a foundation of self-expression and confidence. And with this collection, we're redefining comfort and style in a way that only RomperJack can.”The ROMPS underwear collection is available now exclusively through RomperJack's official online store at collections/mens-underwear . Customers can browse the styles and take advantage of the launch promotion.About RomperJackRomperJack is a trademarked, globally recognized men's fashion brand that gained national recognition after being featured on Shark Tank. The company specializes in bold, modern apparel for men, including rompers, jumpsuits, and now premium underwear. RomperJack has established a reputation for stylish designs, streamlined operations, and loyal customers around the world, with concentrated sales in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The brand's primary demographic is men, with a strong connection to the LGBTQ community and a commitment to creating fashion that celebrates individuality, confidence, and modern style.

