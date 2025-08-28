Laneway Promos Launches New Website With Over 5,000 Branded Merchandise Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laneway Promos, one of Australia's leading branded merchandise suppliers, is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed website and easy-to-use ordering portal, offering customers an even bigger and better way to shop for promotional products.

The updated platform includes a significant expansion of the Laneway Promos product range, with more than 5,000 items now available – each conveniently priced with your logo included. Businesses across Australia can now explore an extensive selection of promotional merchandise, all designed to help brands stand out, build recognition, and strengthen customer and staff relationships.

New Features and Product Ranges

With the latest website refresh, Laneway Promos has added over 400 new corporate gift ideas , including more than 100 premium gift packs that bundle popular products into tailored solutions for corporate events, client appreciation, and staff rewards. In addition, customers can browse over 100 brand-new gift options for 2025 , ensuring they stay ahead of the trends in branded merchandise.



Laneway Promos has also expanded some of its most popular product categories, including:



Drink bottles – from stylish stainless steel designs to eco-friendly reusable options.

Reusable coffee cups – practical, sustainable, and always in demand.

Confectionery – sweet giveaways that make a lasting impression.

Headwear – caps, hats, and visors for every occasion.

Corporate clothing – smart, professional apparel for teams and events.

Tote bags – durable, reusable, and perfect for everyday branding. Tech items – innovative products that connect brands with modern lifestyles.

Each product is clearly listed with pricing and branding options, making it easy for customers to find the perfect fit for their promotional campaigns.

Smarter Shopping Experience

The refreshed website doesn't just offer more products – it also makes the shopping experience faster and more reliable. A new live stock check feature ensures customers can see availability in real-time, eliminating the frustration of out-of-stock surprises.



Ordering has also been simplified with flexible options: businesses can either place an order directly through the website or send a quick quote request to secure approval from management before finalising. This balance of convenience and control makes the new lanewaypromos.com.au site a valuable tool for marketing managers, event planners, and business owners alike.

A Word From the Owner

Glenn Giblett, owner of Laneway Promos, said the launch of the new platform reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service.



“We're thrilled to offer our clients a bigger, smarter, and easier way to shop for branded merchandise. With over 5,000 products, hundreds of new gift ideas, and features like live stock checks, we've built a website that makes ordering promotional products as seamless as possible. Our goal has always been to make branding easy and enjoyable, and this new platform takes that to the next level.”

Supporting Australian Businesses

Laneway Promos has built its reputation on supplying high-quality branded merchandise that helps businesses of all sizes grow their visibility. From small community groups to national corporations, the company's extensive range ensures there's a product for every budget, occasion, and branding need.



With sustainability becoming a growing focus, the expanded collection also includes a strong range of reusable and eco-friendly items that allow businesses to promote their brand while supporting environmentally responsible choices.

About Laneway Promos

Laneway Promos is a trusted supplier of custom-branded promotional products, helping Australian businesses connect with customers and staff through merchandise that makes a lasting impression. Offering a wide range of products – from corporate gifts and clothing to drinkware and technology items – Laneway Promos combines competitive pricing, high-quality branding, and fast delivery.



The launch of the new website marks an exciting new chapter for the company, with thousands of new products and smarter shopping tools available at the click of a button.



For more information and to explore the new product range, visit:



CONTACT: Laneway Promos Level 2/696 Bourke St Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 113 799