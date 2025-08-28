Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merus To Present At The 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference


2025-08-28 08:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V . (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics® . Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website , LinkedIn and Bluesky .

Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
...

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
...


