Kim Jong Un, Putin Set to Participate in China WWII Parade
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to attend a grand military parade in China next week, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to reports.
Kim’s visit to China comes at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, media confirming Thursday that Kim will take part in the commemorative events.
In addition to Kim and Putin, China announced a broad roster of high-profile leaders attending the celebration during a recent news briefing, as reported a Chinese news agency. The lineup includes Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.
Other confirmed attendees are Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli; Central Asian leaders Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing are also expected to participate.
The parade will take place on September 3 at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, serving as a key event in China’s commemoration of the World War II victory.
Beijing officially labels the 1937-1945 conflict as the "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression," framing it as a significant component of the wider "World Anti-Fascist War."
