Hytera Launches P30 Lite - Compact Poc Radio With NFC For Smarter Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today unveiled the P30 Lite PoC Radio, a compact and durable push-to-talk device designed for professionals in security, retail, hospitality, transportation, and facility management. Featuring reliable connectivity, intuitive operation, and multi-functional NFC capabilities, the P30 Lite helps teams stay coordinated and efficient in fast-moving operations.

Weighing just 170g, the P30 Lite is tailored for comfortable, one-handed use throughout long shifts. Its integrated Text-to-Speech (TTS) provides instant updates on battery level, network status, and talk group without requiring a glance at the screen - ideal for personnel who need to keep their eyes on their surroundings.

With a 36mm speaker and 3W audio output delivering up to 105dB of distortion-free sound, the P30 Lite ensures messages come through clearly, even in noisy settings like event venues, transport hubs, or public areas.



Security Patrols: Update routes remotely, guide guards with voice prompts, and log checkpoint scans to the cloud in real time, enabling real-time supervision.

Access Control: Authenticate staff entry into restricted areas or event zones quickly and securely. Task & Attendance Logging: Record staff check-ins at key locations, confirm task completion, or trigger automated status reports.

The P30 Lite's programmable NFC feature transforms it into a versatile operational tool that goes far beyond basic patrols. Depending on the scenario, NFC tags can be deployed for:

The NFC system supports up to five custom profiles, each with up to 20 tagged points, allowing one device to adapt to multiple roles - from hotel guest service coordination to large-scale event security.

Powered by the Hytera HyTalk PoC Platform, the P30 Lite ensures stable connection to nationwide cellular network, automatic audio recovery, and precise location tracking using GPS, GLONASS, or BDS - with positioning accuracy within 10 meters, even in areas with weak signals.

Rated IP54 for dust and water resistance and tested for 1.2-meter drops, the P30 Lite is built for daily wear and tear. Its 3300mAh detachable battery delivers up to 33 hours of operation in a typical cycle of 80% time standby and 10% time for receiving and transmitting respectively. It supports hot-swapping, ensuring uninterrupted performance during extended or overlapping shifts.

“With the P30 Lite, we wanted to create more than just a smaller PoC radio - we designed a versatile, NFC-powered communications tool that adapts to the specific workflows of different industries,” said Shaofeng Li, Product Director of Hytera Group.“This flexibility makes it equally valuable in a hotel, a shopping center, a transport station, or during a security patrol.”