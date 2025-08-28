403
Hytera Launches P30 Lite - Compact Poc Radio With NFC For Smarter Operations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today unveiled the P30 Lite PoC Radio, a compact and durable push-to-talk device designed for professionals in security, retail, hospitality, transportation, and facility management. Featuring reliable connectivity, intuitive operation, and multi-functional NFC capabilities, the P30 Lite helps teams stay coordinated and efficient in fast-moving operations.
Reliable Group Calls for Team Efficiency Weighing just 170g, the P30 Lite is tailored for comfortable, one-handed use throughout long shifts. Its integrated Text-to-Speech (TTS) provides instant updates on battery level, network status, and talk group without requiring a glance at the screen - ideal for personnel who need to keep their eyes on their surroundings. With a 36mm speaker and 3W audio output delivering up to 105dB of distortion-free sound, the P30 Lite ensures messages come through clearly, even in noisy settings like event venues, transport hubs, or public areas. NFC Enables Smarter Field Operations The P30 Lite's programmable NFC feature transforms it into a versatile operational tool that goes far beyond basic patrols. Depending on the scenario, NFC tags can be deployed for:
Security Patrols: Update routes remotely, guide guards with voice prompts, and log checkpoint scans to the cloud in real time, enabling real-time supervision.
Access Control: Authenticate staff entry into restricted areas or event zones quickly and securely.
Task & Attendance Logging: Record staff check-ins at key locations, confirm task completion, or trigger automated status reports.
