Zelensky Urges Partners To Respond Firmly To Latest Attack, Says Russia Understands Only Strength
"As of now, already 14 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian attack, including 3 children. A horrific and deliberate killing of civilians. The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes. Overnight in Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged: residential houses, office centers, civilian enterprises. Among them is also the building where the European Union Delegation to Ukraine is located," Zelensky said.Read also: Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 14, 10 people missing
He stressed it was "crucial now that the world responds firmly."
"Russia must stop this war it started and continues. For the spurning of ceasefire and for the constant Russian attempts to weasel out of negotiations, new strong sanctions are needed. Only this can work. The Russians understand only strength and pressure. For every strike, Moscow must feel the consequences," Zelensky said.
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted or jammed 563 drones, one Kinzhal missile, seven Iskanders, and 18 Kh-101 missiles launched by Russia during the attack that began on the evening of August 27.
