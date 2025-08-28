Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Argentina Discuss Expansion Of Economic Cooperation

Azerbaijan, Argentina Discuss Expansion Of Economic Cooperation


2025-08-28 07:12:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and Argentina have held discussions on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, according to the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

During a meeting in Baku, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, welcomed the Ambassador of the Argentina Republic to Azerbaijan, Mrs. Marianxeles Bellushi.

The two sides explored ways to expand trade and economic ties, increase investment opportunities, and strengthen mutual collaboration across various sectors.

The importance of developing a robust legal and contractual framework to support economic relations between the two countries was emphasized. Key areas identified for future cooperation include investment, transport and transit, technology, and agriculture.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on sharing expertise and exploring new prospects for collaboration in different fields of the economy.

MENAFN28082025000195011045ID1109987987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search