Azerbaijan, Argentina Discuss Expansion Of Economic Cooperation
Azerbaijan and Argentina have held discussions on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, according to the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.
During a meeting in Baku, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, welcomed the Ambassador of the Argentina Republic to Azerbaijan, Mrs. Marianxeles Bellushi.
The two sides explored ways to expand trade and economic ties, increase investment opportunities, and strengthen mutual collaboration across various sectors.
The importance of developing a robust legal and contractual framework to support economic relations between the two countries was emphasized. Key areas identified for future cooperation include investment, transport and transit, technology, and agriculture.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on sharing expertise and exploring new prospects for collaboration in different fields of the economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment