Kuwait PM, Ministerial Cmte Follow Up On Agreements With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed, on Thursday at Bayan Palace, the ministerial committee -- tasked with handling the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the People's Republic of China -- to follow up on the implementation of the agreements.
The 24th ministerial meeting discussed the progress of the joint Kuwait-China initiatives, particularly the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, renewable energy development, housing, environmental infrastructure for sewage treatment plants, eco-friendly recycling, cooperation in combating desertification, and sustainable agriculture.
His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the members to closely oversee the execution of the national plan, as well as evaluate the impact of the future development projects on the economic and environmental levels in the country, to determine which major development projects are currently achieving their objectives.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat provided a detailed briefing on the implementation of Kuwait-China agreements and MoUs saying that today's meeting focused on evaluating the performance of the Chinese companies, as well as the steps taken by the relevant Kuwaiti entities.
This is being carried out through diplomatic channels with the Chinese government to advance the ongoing bilateral cooperation aimed at implementing the agreements and MoUs signed between the two governments.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Diwan of the Prime Minister Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Meshan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy; Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Ateeq Al-Majed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshaal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
